Meghalaya FC Secures Third Place At Indo-French Tournament 2024 In Paris

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 2: Meghalaya FC, represented by players from Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School, secured third place at the 2nd Edition of the Indo-French Tournament 2024 held in Paris, France. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated the team for their achievement in a social media post on Wednesday.

Sangma praised the team’s performance on the international stage, stating, “The boys of Myngken Christian Higher Secondary School representing Meghalaya FC have done it again! This time, winning 3rd place at the 2nd Edition of Indo-French Tournament in Paris, France.”

He also highlighted their previous success as runners-up in the Subroto Cup and commended their determination. “The team competed at the global field with sheer passion and determination. Congratulations to these talented young boys and their coach. This is a beautiful story of how small-town boys with big ambitions can create magic everywhere they go! Keep it up, boys!” he added.

The achievement has been widely celebrated, showcasing the growing football talent emerging from Meghalaya on the global stage.