Meghalaya’s Ryndia Silk And Khasi Handloom Receive GI Tags

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 2: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to social media on Wednesday to announce that the state’s Ryndia silk and Khasi handloom have officially been awarded Geographical Indication (GI) tags. This recognition underscores the distinct cultural heritage and exceptional craftsmanship of these traditional handloom products.

Sangma expressed his delight over the milestone, highlighting the efforts of the state’s handloom weavers. “This is a great milestone for Handloom Weavers of the state who continue to make commendable efforts to preserve our vibrant indigenous handloom, weaving our story, heritage, and legacy through the years,” he said.

The GI tags are expected to enhance the recognition of Meghalaya’s handloom industry on a global scale.