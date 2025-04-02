Tripura Board of Secondary Education’s Class X and XII Examinations’ Results Expected by April’s End: Board President Dr Dhananjoy Gan Choudhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 2, 2025: The results of the Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) are expected to be published in the last week of this month or in the first week of May. This announcement was made by TBSE President Dr. Dhananjoy Gan Choudhury during a press briefing in Agartala city on Wednesday.

“The evaluation of answer sheets for both Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations has commenced from today. We are hopeful that this process will be completed within the next 15 days, allowing us to declare the results as planned,” Dr. Gan Choudhury stated.

Providing further details, he mentioned that the assessment of Secondary exam answer sheets is being conducted at four schools—Bani Vidyapeeth Girls’ School, Bodhjang Girls’ School, Kamini Kumar Smriti Higher Secondary School, and Bijoy Kumar Higher Secondary Girls’ School. Meanwhile, the evaluation of Higher Secondary answer sheets has begun at Maharani Tulsibati Girls’ HS School, Bardowali Higher Secondary School and Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan.

The announcement has brought anticipation among students and parents awaiting the results. The TBSE President assured that the board is committed to completing the evaluation process within the stipulated time frame to avoid any delays.