Tripura Police Seizes Country-Made & Foreign Liquors Worth Rs 60,000; Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 02, 2025: Allegations of rampant smuggling under the very nose of Panisagar police station have ignited public anger with accusations of police inaction mounting. Reports suggest that almost every night, contraband such as Yaba tablets, Burmese cigarettes and even cattle worth lakhs of rupees are being smuggled allegedly without intervention from law enforcement.

While the police occasionally seize local liquor and Assam-made British liquor, critics argue that such actions are mere token gestures. “Seizing liquor while turning a blind eye to large-scale smuggling is like treating a mosquito bite while ignoring a snake bite,” said a local resident on condition of anonymity.

According to official reports, Panisagar police conducted a raid at around 4 PM on Tuesday last seizing local and British liquor valued at approximately Rs 60,000. A high-speed auto-rickshaw bearing registration number TR05-3712 was also confiscated, and its driver Bikash Debnath from the Pecharthal area was arrested.

However, the public remains dissatisfied, questioning why similar raids are not conducted against larger smuggling operations. “Why do the police remain inactive when cows worth lakhs are smuggled every night?” asked a disgruntled local.

Serious allegations have emerged that a notorious cow smuggler from the Ramnagar area is openly running a trafficking network involving Yaba tablets, Burmese cigarettes and cattle. Locals claim that this smuggler enjoys impunity by making hefty monthly payments to Panisagar police. “Whenever the public raises its voice against these smugglers, it is the police who harass us instead of taking action against them,” alleged a resident.

These claims have raised concerns about the success of the state government’s vision of a drug-free Tripura. “A section of corrupt police officials is sabotaging Chief Minister Professor Manik Saha’s campaign against drugs. Unless strict action is taken against these corrupt officers, the dream of a drug-free state will never be realized,” said a person from the North District.

The ball is now in the court of the state’s Home Minister and Chief Minister. The public eagerly await to see whether decisive action will be taken against the alleged corruption within the Panisagar police station or if these serious accusations will continue to be ignored.