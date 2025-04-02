Tripura’s Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb Urges Utilization of Unspent Funds for North Eastern Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 2, 2025: Tripura’s Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday urged the Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya M. Scindia to ensure that unspent funds from various projects are redirected towards the development of North Eastern States instead of being transferred after the stipulated period.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, Deb emphasized the need for optimal utilization of financial resources for the progress of the region. “The North Eastern States require consistent financial support to sustain their development trajectory. It is imperative that the unspent funds allocated for various projects do not lapse but are instead reallocated to initiatives that can drive growth and infrastructure development in the region,” he asserted.

In response, Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia assured that the government remains committed to the development of the North East and that the ministers of various departments are well aware of the mandated 10 percent Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for the 54 central ministries. “Decisions regarding fund allocation are taken collectively by the ministers of the central ministries, ensuring a strategic approach to the development of the North Eastern States,” he stated.

Highlighting the government’s efforts over the past three years, Scindia revealed significant figures regarding fund utilization. “We have ensured that 103 percent of the unspent funds of these 54 central ministries have been released exclusively for the development of the North East,” he said.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given clear directives to central ministers to ensure additional financial assistance for the region’s progress. “So far, approximately ₹1,02,074 crore of unspent funds from various central ministries have already been released for the North Eastern States,” Scindia added, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to the region’s growth.

The discussion highlights the government’s focus on ensuring that financial allocations serve their intended purpose, fostering infrastructural and economic advancement in the North East.