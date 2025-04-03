31 Smuggled Exotic Animals Rescued, 6 Arrested In Mizoram

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 3: A joint operation by the Forest department and Assam Rifles resulted in the rescue of 31 exotic animals, suspected to have been smuggled from a neighboring country, in Champhai district, near the Myanmar border. Six individuals, including a Myanmar national, were arrested for trafficking the animals, valued at Rs 1.3 crore in the international market.

The rescued animals included 27 African spurred tortoises, three Patagonian maras, and an Albino Burmese python. The six accused were remanded to district jail in Champhai, as per the orders of the district judicial magistrate.

This operation follows an earlier incident on March 26, when the Khawzawl district wildlife division arrested a poacher for allegedly shooting a barking deer and a rufous-throated partridge.