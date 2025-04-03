Nagaland: Kohima Imposes Strict Rules On Pharmacies And Medical Stores

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 3: The Kohima district administration has imposed strict regulations on pharmacies and medical stores to ensure compliance with the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and prevent the misuse of restricted drugs. The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner B. Henok Buchem, follows an earlier order from April 19, 2023, and amendments notified in the Gazette on August 30, 2023.

As per the order, pharmacies are allowed to sell Schedule ‘X,’ ‘H,’ and ‘H1’ drugs only with a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner and strictly in the prescribed quantity. Pharmacies must also maintain detailed sales records, including information on the prescribing doctor, patient, drug name, and quantity sold. These records are to be preserved for three years and made available for inspection.

To ensure compliance, the District Drug Controller Authority and the District Enforcement Force, Kohima, will inspect CCTV footage from the last two months as part of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Joint Action Plan.

Non-compliance with these directives will lead to penal action under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), Section 28A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and other applicable legal provisions.

Pharmacies and medical stores in Kohima have been directed to strictly adhere to these regulations to prevent drug misuse and ensure lawful operations.