Arunachal Cabinet Expands Welfare Schemes, Approves SGST Reimbursement For Kalai II Hydro Project

Itanagar, Apr 3: The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved key decisions on Wednesday, including the expansion of welfare schemes and financial incentives for the 1200MW Kalai II Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Anjaw district.

The Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS) has been extended to cover all registered orphaned children in the state. Beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month until the age of 18, along with additional support such as laptops or tablets for students in higher education or vocational courses.

The Cabinet also approved an increase of Rs 300 per month in pensions under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS) for old age, disability, and widow categories. Additionally, the age eligibility for widow pensions has been reduced from 40 years to 18 years. These changes will benefit over 50,000 people, with an annual financial implication of Rs 18.50 crore.

To enhance the financial viability of the Kalai II HEP, the government has approved a 50% SGST reimbursement. The project, implemented by THDC India Ltd in collaboration with the state government, involves an investment of approximately Rs 14,000 crore. Upon completion, it is expected to generate Rs 318 crore in free power annually and Rs 2.2 crore per year for the Local Area Development Fund. The project is also projected to create around 1,700 direct jobs, with priority given to local residents.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved the appointment of Deputy Directors of Rural Development to oversee the implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in districts. It also reviewed the Assam-Arunachal boundary issue, reaffirming its commitment to resolving inter-state concerns.