Arunachal CM Reviews Aerocity Development Plan Near Donyi Polo Airport

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 3: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday chaired a meeting, attended by Minister Balo Raja, to discuss the planned development of an Aerocity around Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi.

Emphasizing the project’s significance, CM Khandu stated that the initiative would unlock vast economic opportunities, attract investments, and strengthen infrastructure while ensuring sustainable growth for local stakeholders.

“Our vision is to develop a world-class urban ecosystem that enhances the strategic importance of Donyi Polo Airport, positioning it as a key gateway for Arunachal Pradesh’s progress,” he said.

The proposed Aerocity is expected to boost connectivity, foster industrial growth, and transform the region into a hub for business and tourism.