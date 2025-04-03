Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Tourism Policy And Logo In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 3: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has launched a new tourism policy along with a redesigned logo to promote the state as a key travel destination. The announcement was made at a press conference in New Delhi, where Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona highlighted the policy’s focus on sustainable tourism and cultural preservation.

The policy emphasizes experiential tourism, covering Farm Tourism, Wine Tourism, Wellness and Spiritual Tourism, Adventure Tourism, Film Tourism, Ecotourism, Tribal Tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) Tourism, and Border Tourism. To support this, skill development programs will be introduced in collaboration with institutions like IITTM and IHM.

To attract investments, the government will set up district-level land banks for tourism projects and establish a facilitation cell for investor support. Additionally, a partnership with Invest India aims to boost investment in the sector.

A comprehensive marketing strategy, including digital promotions and event-based campaigns, will be implemented to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s tourism appeal. Tourism Director Manjunath R stated that the new branding represents the state’s diverse tribal heritage and unexplored destinations.

Arunachal Pradesh recorded a 300% rise in foreign tourist arrivals, reaching 4,496 in 2023, while domestic visits surged by 368.91% to 1.04 million compared to 2022. The government expects the new policy and branding to further establish Arunachal Pradesh as a top travel destination.