Assam’s Traditional Jewellery Secures GI Tag: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 3: Assam’s traditional jewellery has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. He stated that the recognition would help preserve the craftsmanship and protect artisans.

Sarma recalled that in the 2018-19 budget, the Assam government had proposed securing GI tags for traditional crafts to safeguard artisans’ livelihoods. He expressed satisfaction that the initiative had now been realized.

In April 2024, 19 traditional products and crafts from Assam, including Bihu Dhol, Jaapi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and various items from the Bodo community, also received GI tags. The initiative was supported by NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by GI expert and Padma Shri awardee Rajani Kant.

On the birth anniversary of Bodofa, 13 cultural items from the Bodo community were accorded GI recognition. Sarma emphasized that this acknowledgment would boost the promotion and preservation of these crafts.

The GI tag certifies that a product has unique characteristics linked to its region of origin. India introduced the GI system on September 15, 2003, with Darjeeling Tea being the first product to receive the tag.