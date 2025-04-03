CM Conrad Sangma Attends Golden Jubilee of All Meghalaya Karbi Association, Announces ₹50 Lakhs For Cultural Centre

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 3: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma attended the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the All Meghalaya Karbi Association (AMKA) at Purduwa Kharpati, Ri Bhoi District, on Thursday. In his social media message, Sangma expressed his delight at being among the Karbi community to mark this significant occasion.

He acknowledged the vital role of the Karbi people in the state’s history, particularly their support during the Statehood Movement. He also praised the vibrant cultural showcase of the Karbi community and stressed the importance of preserving their culture and traditions, which form an integral part of Meghalaya’s identity.

Sangma announced a ₹50 Lakhs contribution towards the construction of a Cultural Centre in the area, aimed at educating future generations about Karbi heritage. He also paid tribute to the contributions of former Chief Minister Dr. D.D. Lapang, a key figure in Ri Bhoi District and a founding member of AMKA.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister congratulated Karbi leaders, both past and present, for their contributions to this milestone and assured continued government support for the welfare of all residents in the state.