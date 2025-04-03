Delimitation must Be Based On Accurate Census: Manipur BJP MLA

NET Web Desk

Lamlai AC BJP MLA Kh. Ibomcha has stressed that delimitation in Manipur should only be conducted based on an error-free census report. Speaking at a gathering at Nityaipat Chuthek, he stated that using inaccurate data for the process would be unacceptable and reaffirmed that BJP Manipur Pradesh has always opposed such measures.

Expressing concern over the rising number of voters in Manipur’s electoral roll, Ibomcha warned that if the issue is not thoroughly investigated, the delimitation process may be unfair. He urged the Centre to take strict measures to identify and address the influx of illegal settlers from neighboring countries.

The MLA also pointed out that the delimitation issue is being politically manipulated, even though the BJP had previously passed legislation in both houses of Parliament to regulate foreigners. Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing among BJP MLAs and 13 members from various sections, including party office bearers, regarding the formation of a delimitation committee.

BJP General Secretary (Admin) K. Sarat added that the Supreme Court had issued directives for delimitation in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur. While the process has started in the other two states, he said that due to irregularities in Manipur’s census data and demographic shifts, further scrutiny is needed before proceeding.

Sarat further stated that the nationwide delimitation scheduled for 2026 will only take place after discrepancies in census data are resolved. He emphasized that the BJP remains committed to ensuring that the delimitation process helps restore demographic balance in the state.