NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 3: RV Suchiang, former Chief Secretary of Meghalaya, assumed office as the state’s first female Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on April 3, 2025.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at Raj Bhavan, with Governor C.H. Vijayashankar administering the oath, attended by state government officials and Suchiang’s family.