Mizoram Governor Felicitates NCC Cadets For Republic Day Camp Participation

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 3: Mizoram Governor, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd), honored six NCC cadets from Mizoram on Thursday for their participation in the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2025 in New Delhi. In recognition of their achievement, the Governor presented each cadet with a tablet during a felicitation ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the cadets, General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) commended their dedication and praised them for bringing pride to the state. He encouraged them to serve as role models for others and to continue striving for excellence. Highlighting the significance of the NCC in shaping disciplined and responsible individuals, he remarked, “Apart from its impact on employment, it also helps make a person a better individual.”

The six honored cadets were Junior Under Officer Jacksy Lalhlimsangi and Cadet Laltlanhlua from the 1st Mizo Battalion NCC, Cadet Asraful Haque Laskar from the 2nd Mizo Battalion NCC, and Cadet Rohit Kumar, Cadet F. Malsawmtluanga, and Cadet Lalremruati from the 1st Mizo Air Squadron NCC. They actively participated in major RDC events, including Kartavya Path, PM Rally, Line Area, and the Youth Exchange Programme (Cultural).

The event was also attended by Colonel SS Kalia, Nodal Officer, NCC Mizoram & Commanding Officer of the 1st Mizo Battalion NCC, and Wing Commander Lalrinsanga, Commanding Officer of the 1st Mizo Air Squadron NCC.