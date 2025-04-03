Mizoram’s Financial Position Shows Substantial Improvement, Says CM Lalduhoma

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 3: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday announced a significant improvement in the state’s financial position, attributing the progress to a series of austerity measures implemented by his government.

Speaking at a function in Aizawl, Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, revealed that the state’s cash balance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood at Rs 1,093 crore at the close of the 2024-2025 fiscal year, a notable increase from Rs 520 crore at the end of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

The CM highlighted that retaining a cash balance exceeding Rs 1,000 crore was a rare achievement for Mizoram, which had traditionally maintained a balance of Rs 100-200 crore. He also noted that in previous years, the state’s balance had turned negative when salaries and pensions were disbursed at the beginning of the new financial year.

Lalduhoma, whose Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government assumed office in December 2023, added that except for one instance, the government had not resorted to an overdraft since taking charge. He further emphasized that no incidents of corruption had been reported among ministers, MLAs, or officials in the initial months of the ZPM administration.