Security Forces Seize Huge Arms Cache, Destroy 13 Bunkers In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Acting on intelligence about the presence of bunkers and a large arms cache, security forces launched a joint operation in Twichin and Saibol villages under Yaingangpokpi Police Station in the early hours of Thursday. The operation, carried out by a combined team of 4 MAHAR (BORDERS) and Yaingangpokpi police, commenced at 6:00 AM with the support of an army explosive detection (ED) dog.

During the intelligence-based search, a massive cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication equipment, and other warlike stores was discovered hidden inside the bunkers. In addition to the seizure, security forces destroyed 13 tactically positioned bunkers, allegedly erected by a Kuki armed group. The operation concluded at 1:00 PM the same day.

Among the recovered weapons were a 12-bore single-barrel rifle and several heavy bipod-mounted Pompi guns of different calibers, including 60 mm, 55 mm, and 45 mm. A large number of Pompi bombs were also seized, including 82 mm, 75 mm, 60 mm, and 45 mm caliber bombs, along with fin-stabilized and empty shell variants. Additionally, two Burmese electronic IEDs weighing 5 kg each, two Baofeng radio sets, and a limited quantity of 12-bore ammunition were recovered.

All seized arms and explosives have been handed over to Yaingangpokpi Police Station for further legal procedures. Security forces remain on high alert in the region as investigations continue.