Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba Meets Nitin Gadkari, Urges Expedited Road Infrastructure Development

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 3: Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba met Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari, at his office in Parliament House on Thursday. During the meeting, Subba expressed his gratitude for the swift transfer of NH-10 maintenance to NHIDCL, which will ensure better upkeep of this vital highway in Sikkim.

Subba also urged the Minister to expedite the approval process for an alternative National Highway between Melli to Singtam and Singtam to Sevoke. This proposed greenfield, all-weather highway, located on the opposite hillside of NH-10, is aimed at enhancing connectivity and providing a more reliable transportation route.

Additionally, Subba submitted a formal request for the development of new National Highways in Soreng and Gyalshing districts, which currently face limited NH connectivity. Presently, only a small portion (approximately 30 km) of NH-510 passes through Gyalshing district.

The MP specifically requested the Ministry to prioritize and expedite approvals for the following routes:

1. Manpur to Legship via Jorethang, connecting NH-710 and NH-510.

2. Nayabazar–Daramdin–Sombaria–Soreng–Kaluk–Dentam–Chiwabhanjyang.

3. Gyalshing–Pelling–Yuksam–Tashiding–Yuksam.

Subba emphasized the importance of developing strong road infrastructure to support the state’s growth and connectivity, particularly in remote areas. He expressed confidence that under Gadkari’s leadership, necessary steps would be taken to improve transportation access across Sikkim.