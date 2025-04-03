Tripura: Pradyot Debbarman Warns of Attempts to Divide Tipra Motha, Calls for Unity Ahead of 2028 Assembly Polls

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 3, 2025: Tripura’s former Tipra Motha supremo and MDC Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarmab has sounded a clarion call for unity within the party asserting that Tipra Motha will take over the reins of Tripura in 2028 if its members remain united.

“There have been constant attempts to create cracks within Tipra Matha. But if we stand together, we will take over the responsibility of ruling Tripura in 2028. For that, everyone must continue the fight together,” Debbarma declared at a public meeting in Udaipur on Thursday.

Debbarma also announced plans to showcase the party’s strength with a massive rally in Agartala, beyond the public meeting held in Udaipur under Gomati District.

“The time has come to prove the power of Tipra Motha’s unity to the entire state. We will no longer be afraid to demand our rights. If the poor Tiprasas stand with me, I have nothing to fear. I will fight for their rights until my last breath,” he said.

In a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chowdhury, Debbarma accused him of failing to stand up for Tipra Matha against former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

“Jitendra Chowdhury speaks publicly against Tipra Motha, but has he ever fought against Manik Sarkar for the rights of the Tiprasa people? If you have the courage, fight for Tipra against him!” Debbarma asked.

Lamenting the continued neglect of Tipra Motha’s demands by successive governments, Debbarma accused the Congress, Left Front, and BJP of making excuses instead of addressing issues like language and development.

“Tipra Motha has been making fair demands for a long time, but neither the previous nor the current government has fulfilled them. When it comes to the development of the Tiprasa people, they all find excuses,” he said.

Debbarma also criticized Chowdhury for failing to advocate for the use of the Roman script in the Kokborok language. “If students don’t pass, their future is ruined. But has Jitendra Chowdhury ever demanded the use of the Roman script for Kokborok inside or outside the Assembly? Has he ever thought about the future of the students? I have, and that’s why I have joined the movement.”

“If tribals in Bangladesh continue to be attacked, I challenge the interim government—Tripura will not sit silent. If Tripura is attacked, then Bangladesh will be divided, and a Greater Tipraland will be created,” he warned.

Reiterating the need for unity, he accused external forces of attempting to break Tipra Matha to maintain control over Tripura.

“If they succeed in dividing us, others will continue to rule Tripura. But we must stay united to foil their plans,” he said.