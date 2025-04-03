Tripura: Youth Found Dead Near Home, Police Begins Investigation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 3, 2025: A wave of grief has swept through the Tripura’s Saidarpar Gram Panchayat after the tragic death of a 36-year-old man Praloy Kapali. His dead body was found on Thursday morning near his residence in Ward No. 2, close to Saidarpar School under Unakoti district. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, and authorities have registered a case of unnatural death to initiate an investigation.

Locals were left in shock upon finding Praloy’s body. “He was a beloved son of this area, always cheerful and well-connected with his family. He had been working in Bangalore for the past year but was currently home. There was no sign of any trouble in his family,” said a local resident.

Eyewitnesses immediately informed the police, who arrived at the scene and began preliminary inquiries. However, no one has been able to determine why Praloy took such an extreme step.

The heartbreaking incident has left the community in mourning, particularly the youth of the area. “It’s difficult to believe that someone like him, who was always full of life, is no more,” another local resident lamented.

Authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the case. “We have taken up the matter seriously and will examine all possible angles,” a police official stated.