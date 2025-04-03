Waqf Amendment Bill: Tripura Congress Alleges Government’s Bias Against Minorities

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 3, 2025: Pradesh Congress President Asish Kumar Saha has accused the BJP-led government in Tripura of creating obstacles in the lives of minorities and planning to escalate tensions in the border areas on the day of Eid.

Speaking to media personnel here in Agartala city on Thursday, Saha expressed strong opposition to the government’s actions, calling them discriminatory and harmful.

An important meeting of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Minority Department was held at the Pradesh Congress Bhavan earlier today. The meeting was chaired by Saha in presence of MLA Sudip Roy Barman, Minority Department President Ruhul Alam and other senior leaders.

Addressing the media, Saha announced that the Pradesh Congress would organize statewide protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill. “We strongly oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill and will hold protest programs across the state to voice our concerns,” he said.

Saha also criticized the state government’s treatment of residents living on the Bangladesh side of the barbed wire fence, accusing them of favoritism. He condemned the decision to disconnect electricity in the border areas before Eid, calling it an act of insensitivity. “The government’s actions are unjust and unacceptable. We will continue to fight for the rights of minorities and ensure their voices are heard,” Saha added.