Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya Confers Highest State Civilian Awards 2024

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 4: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya conferred the state’s highest civilian awards for 2024 during a ceremony held on Thursday at the Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was also present at the event.

The Assam Baibhav Award, the state’s highest civilian honor, was presented to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd).

The Assam Saurabh Awards were given to Subramanian Ramadorai (Academician), Dr Bappi Paul (Science & Technology, Environmental Science), Dr Purabi Saikia (Science & Technology, Environmental Science), Dwipen Baruah (Art & Culture, Singer), Hemanta Dutta (Art & Culture, Dramatist), and Uma Chetry (Sports, Cricket).

The Assam Gaurav Awards were presented to various recipients across different sectors, including Phuleswari Dutta (Wildlife Conservation), Meenakshi Das (Sports, Motorbiking), Parthib Sundar Gogoi (Sports, Football), Dhirendra Nath Paul (Handicrafts, Terracotta Artisan), Haridas Das (Handicrafts, Brass Metal Artisan), Binong Teron (Social Work, Coaching for Students), Nazrul Haque (Aquaculture, Fish Farming), Biswajit Borah (Agriculture & Allied), Bharat Ch. Kalita (Dairy, Milk Production), Barlangfa Narzary (Art & Culture, Folk Music), Ram Sashoni (Art & Culture, Singer & Artist), Upamanyu Borkakoty and David Pratim Gogoi (Startup/MSME), Choran Ahem (Eco-Tourism, Represented by Mangal Singh Teron), Barekuri Village (Wildlife Conservation, Represented by Dipllob Chutia), and Hati Bondhu NGO (Wildlife Conservation, Represented by Pradip Kumar Bhuyan).

The event was attended by cabinet ministers, government officials, and other dignitaries.