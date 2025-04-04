Assam Govt To Lift All Cases Against Koch Rajbongshi In Foreigners’ Tribunals: CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Friday that the state government will lift all pending cases against members of the Koch Rajbongshi community in the Foreigners’ Tribunals. As part of this decision, individuals from the community will also no longer be classified as ‘D’ (doubtful) voters.

Sarma stated that approximately 28,000 cases were pending in different Foreigners’ Tribunals against people from the Koch Rajbongshi community. He called the move a historic step, recognizing the community as an indigenous part of Assam’s social and cultural landscape.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the decision aims to address the longstanding challenges faced by the Koch Rajbongshi community, who have long been marked as foreigners or doubtful voters. Foreigners’ Tribunals, which are quasi-judicial bodies, determine the citizenship status of individuals under the Foreigners Act of 1946.

The Koch Rajbongshi community, which has a notable presence in Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya, and parts of Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan, has long been seeking Scheduled Tribe status.