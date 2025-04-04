Assam: NHAI Signs Agreement To Develop Rs 5,729 Crore Guwahati Ring Road

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 4: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has signed a concession agreement to develop the much-anticipated Guwahati Ring Road project at an estimated cost of Rs 5,729 crore. The project, which will be built under the build-operate-toll (BOT) model, aims to improve traffic flow and connectivity in the region.

On Thursday, NHAI executed the agreement with M/s Dineshchandra R Agrawal Infracon Pvt. Ltd., in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and other senior officials. The agreement stipulates a 30-year concession period, including a four-year construction phase.

To support the project, the Assam government has agreed to contribute 50% of the land acquisition costs, provide exemptions on aggregate royalties, and cover the state’s share of GST, totaling approximately Rs 1,270 crore. This brings the overall project cost to nearly Rs 7,000 crore.

The Guwahati Ring Road will consist of three key components: the construction of a 56-km, four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass, the widening of an existing 8-km bypass on NH-27 from four to six lanes, and the improvement of a 58-km stretch on NH-27. A major highlight will be the construction of a 3-km bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

Once completed, the ring road will ease congestion in Guwahati, improve long-distance traffic movement along the East-West Corridor of NH-27, and enhance connectivity to key towns in the region, including Siliguri, Silchar, Shillong, and Tezpur.