NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 4:The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals, including three women and one man, in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills District.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops thwarted an infiltration attempt as the group tried to cross the international border.

The successful operation underscores the heightened vigilance and efforts of security forces to safeguard India’s borders.