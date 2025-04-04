DoHFW Takes Steps To Revolutionize Digital Health Ecosystem In Nagaland

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 4: The Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW), Nagaland, has taken a major step towards transforming the state’s healthcare landscape through digital innovation. A two-day meeting was organized from April 2 to 4, 2025, at the IDSP Conference Hall, DoHFW, Kohima, in collaboration with Karthik Adapa, IAS, Regional Adviser for Digital Health at WHO-SEARO.

Presided over by Anoop Kinchi, IAS, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Nagaland, the meeting brought together senior officials from the department and key stakeholders from the healthcare and digital sectors. The primary focus was on exploring free and open-source digital health solutions to enhance healthcare delivery, improve patient outcomes, and ensure efficient resource management across the state.

During the detailed discussions on April 2, Karthik Adapa emphasized the need for standardized, interoperable digital health systems to avoid fragmentation and promote seamless data sharing. The potential of electronic health records, telemedicine, and robust health data management systems was thoroughly explored, especially in the context of Nagaland’s diverse healthcare needs and limited resources.

The conversations also addressed critical aspects such as data security, regulatory compliance, and the long-term sustainability of digital platforms, offering a platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and explore collaborative approaches to strengthen the digital health ecosystem.

On April 3, participants visited the Nagaland Health Authority Kohima (NHAK) and Seikhazou Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) to assess existing infrastructure and ongoing digital initiatives. This was followed by further discussions with representatives from NGOs and various departments on the integration of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in healthcare.

Later, the group visited the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR) to explore the role of digital health in advancing medical research and improving healthcare services in the region.

The final day, April 4, included field visits to District Hospital Dimapur and the Christian Institute of Health Sciences and Research (CIHSR). These visits provided insights into healthcare infrastructure, research capabilities, and the use of modern medical technologies.

This initiative marks a pivotal moment in Nagaland’s journey toward a digitally empowered healthcare system, supported by WHO and driven by the commitment of the DoHFW to deliver accessible, efficient, and technology-enabled healthcare to its citizens.