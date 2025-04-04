Formal Transfer Of Land Vacated By Assam Rifles To Mizoram Govt In April End : CM Lalduhoma

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Apr 4: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the formal transfer of land and establishments vacated by Assam Rifles in Aizawl will be completed by the end of April.

Speaking at a thanksgiving event, the Chief Minister stated that the relocation of Assam Rifles’ establishments to a new complex at Zokhawsang, located 15 km east of Aizawl, is currently underway. The process of transferring the properties will occur in two phases, with completion expected by the end of this month.

The relocation follows an agreement signed on October 23, 2024, after multiple discussions with key national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Under the agreement, over 100 acres of land and several establishments in Aizawl will be handed over to the state government, while Assam Rifles will retain some of its key facilities.

The vacated land will be designated for public use, with a committee formed to determine its future usage. Lalduhoma also expressed his gratitude to previous governments for their role in facilitating the relocation process, which began after a violent clash in 1988. The Zokhawsang complex, inaugurated in April 2023 by Amit Shah, will now house Assam Rifles’ establishments.