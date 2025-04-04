Manipur: Call For Inquiry Into Corruption Allegations Against MSPCL Managing Director; Memorandum Submitted To Governor

NET Web Desk

Several civil society groups of Manipur have called on Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to launch an immediate investigation into serious corruption allegations against Ng. Subhachandra Singh, the Managing Director of Manipur State Power Company Limited (MSPCL).

The memorandum cites a report from the Imphal Times, published on March 29, 2025, which alleges that Singh has been demanding bribes ranging from ₹8.3 lakh to ₹22 lakh from around 250 employees in return for promotions and salary increments.

According to the report, nearly 280 MSPCL employees were promoted under circumstances that suggest the misuse of power. Although these employees were eligible for promotion under normal criteria, it is claimed that the Managing Director exploited his discretionary authority by selectively advancing some employees while delaying others. The report also highlights that 227 Watchman-Cum-Cleaning Assistants and 18 Computer Operators received salary hikes under questionable conditions, raising further concerns over financial irregularities.

A physical inspection and inquiry conducted by the signatory groups reportedly uncovered substantial evidence supporting the corruption charges against Singh. They argue that such acts amount to a grave abuse of power and represent a betrayal of public trust. In light of these allegations, the memorandum urges the Governor’s office to initiate a high-level departmental inquiry and to suspend the accused officials during the investigation to prevent any interference or tampering with evidence.

The appeal comes at a critical time as Manipur is currently under President’s Rule, with citizens expecting decisive action against corruption—a commitment they feel has been neglected by previous administrations. The signatories warn that failure to address the issue promptly could erode public trust and set a dangerous precedent for the state’s future governance. They have requested a formal response within 10 days detailing the steps that will be taken to investigate the matter, emphasizing that the people of Manipur deserve transparency, fairness, and accountability from those in power.

The memorandum is signed by representatives of various organizations including All India Tanzem Insa: Manipur, All Manipur Democratic Students Organisation, All Manipur Meitei Pangal Clubs’ Organisation, Apunba Aonba Manipur Amagidamak, Committee of Peaceful Coexistence, Manipur, Federal Students Organisation, Kangleipak, and the Federation of Indigenous People’s Democratic Movement.