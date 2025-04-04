Manipur: Security Forces Arrest 11 Militants In Multiple Operations

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police and security forces conducted a series of successful operations on April 3, leading to the arrest of multiple cadres from various banned militant outfits involved in extortion and illegal activities across the state.

In a major operation, police arrested two active members of the outlawed UPPK outfit, Laishram Birjit Singh (39) of Keishampat Thokchom Leikai and Chungkham Milan Singh (31) of Naoremthong Khullem Leikai, from the eastern side of Sanjenthong Bridge under Porompat Police Station, Imphal East. The duo was allegedly extorting money from private schools in Imphal. Authorities seized two two-wheelers, two mobile phones, five identification cards, and one vehicle registration certificate from their possession.

In another operation, security forces apprehended two active members of KCP (Noyon), identified as Chingakham Lala Meitei, alias Heishingba (35), and Leikhuram Henju Meitei, alias Henjulaba (36), from Keirao Wangkhem Mamang Leikai under Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East. A .32 pistol with four live rounds and two mobile phones were recovered from them.

Further, a key operative of KCP (PWG), Angom Ibochouba Singh, alias Lanchaba (49), was arrested from Moirang Khoiru Mayai Lambi Ward No. 10 under Moirang Police Station in Bishnupur District. He was reportedly engaged in extorting money from the general public, local businesses, cement godowns, and government institutions, besides recruiting new members for the proscribed group.

Security forces also arrested two members of the banned PREPAK outfit, Sandam Gandhi Meitei, alias Ningjaba (45), and Khangembam Jilangamba Meitei, alias Panao (40), from separate locations in Imphal West District. Both were allegedly involved in extorting money from government offices, schools, and the public. Two mobile phones and two wallets were recovered from their possession.

Meanwhile, in Thoubal District, security forces nabbed Thongam Roshan Singh (35), an active cadre of KYKL (SOREPA), from the Uningkhong area along NH-102 under Khongjom Police Station. He was allegedly engaged in extortion activities targeting sawmills, brick farms, oil pumps, shops, stone crushers, and contractors in various parts of Thoubal District.

In another operation, a member of the KYKL outfit, Maibam Naocha Singh (37) of Awang Sekmai Khunou Makha, was arrested from Awang Potsangbam Khullen under Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West. He had allegedly been threatening teachers of various colleges in and around Imphal since December 2024, demanding money. A two-wheeler, two mobile phones, a wallet containing ₹2,400, and an Aadhaar card were seized from him.

Additionally, security forces arrested two underground (UG) cadres belonging to different militant outfits in Imphal East District. Yendrembam Athoiba Meitei, alias Leingakpa (24), an active member of RPF/PLA, was apprehended from his residence in Chingarel Tezpur Mayai Leikai under Lamlai Police Station, while Okram Herojit Singh (31), a member of KCP (City Meitei), was arrested from Phaknung Sangomshang Litan Makhong under Lamlai Police Station.