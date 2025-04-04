Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Attended The 16th Annual Convocation Of IIM Shillong

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Apr 4: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the 16th Annual Convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong on Friday, where he delivered an inspiring address to the graduating batch, encouraging them to step into the next chapter of their lives with determination, humility, and a sense of purpose.

Calling the convocation a “defining moment” for the students, CM Sangma motivated them to embrace the journey ahead with gratitude and to face challenges with resilience. He shared personal anecdotes about overcoming failures, urging students to view obstacles as opportunities for growth.

“This is a wonderful reminder that God always has a plan for us,” the Chief Minister wrote in a message on social media following the event. “The students are transitioning into new roles and phases of life, and this milestone marks an important moment in choosing their path.”

He further encouraged students to remain grounded and to contribute meaningfully to society. “I told them about my failures and how they shaped me into who I am today. Like all of us, they will face hurdles, but I urged them to push forward with renewed motivation.”

Wishing the graduates a bright future, CM Sangma concluded with a heartfelt message: “May they contribute to the progress of our nation and make a difference in the lives of people wherever they go. Godspeed to each of them.”