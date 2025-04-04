Meitei-Kuki Peace Talks Set For April 5 In Delhi, Kuki-Zo Leaders Set 3 Preconditions

NET Web Desk

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that a crucial meeting between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities of Manipur is scheduled to take place in Delhi on April 5, 2025. The meeting is part of ongoing efforts to resolve ethnic tensions that have claimed over 260 lives since violence erupted in May 2023.

During his address in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah reiterated the central government’s commitment to restoring peace in Manipur while dismissing opposition allegations of political mismanagement. He emphasized that sustained dialogue is the key to reconciliation and noted that no fresh incidents of violence have been reported in the state over the past four months.

Ahead of the high-level talks, Kuki-Zo leaders have set three key preconditions for their participation. Henlianthang Thanglet, Chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, stated that these conditions include restricting movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas, enforcing a six-month cessation of hostilities, and initiating structured peace talks during this ceasefire period.

The demand for restricted movement stems from concerns over security and potential escalations, while the ceasefire is seen as a necessary step to create an environment conducive to meaningful negotiations.

Meanwhile, relief operations continue across Manipur, with camps providing displaced individuals with food, medical aid, and educational support. Amit Shah assured Parliament that the government remains committed to ensuring stability and normalcy in the state.

The upcoming peace talks are expected to be a significant step toward reconciliation between the two communities and could determine the path forward for resolving the prolonged crisis.