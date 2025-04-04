Nagaland Among Top Five States With Declining Forest Cover: ISFR 2023

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 4: Nagaland has been listed among the top five states in India that have experienced the highest decline in forest cover over the past four years, according to the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023.

The report states that Nagaland’s forest cover currently stands at 12,222.47 square kilometres, showing a consistent decline from 12,274.36 square kilometres in 2021 and 12,486 square kilometres in 2019. This places Nagaland in the third position among states with the most significant reduction in forest area.

The ISFR 2023 further highlights that four out of the five states with the highest decline in forest cover are located in the Northeast region.