Nagaland MP Supongmeren Jamir Urges Centre To Reconsider Construction Of Sanctioned Godowns

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Apr 4: Nagaland Lok Sabha MP S. Supongmeren Jamir has urged the central government to reconsider the construction of 50 godowns earlier allotted to the state under the 2022-23 plan.

Raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Jamir informed the House that the project could not be implemented due to the lack of land clearance in the state.

He appealed to the Ministry of Food and Civil Supplies to review the matter and facilitate the construction of the sanctioned godowns for Nagaland.

