NIT Meghalaya’s Cultural Festival Begins With Classical Music Maestro

NET Web Desk

Shillong , Apr 4: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya has commenced its annual cultural festival, SHISHIR 2025, with a grand celebration at its permanent campus in Sohra. Held from April 3 to 5, this year’s edition is especially significant as it is being hosted at the newly established campus for the first time.

The festival opened with a mesmerizing classical music performance by renowned santoor maestro and Padma Shri awardee, Pandit Satish Vyas, organised under the SPIC MACAY Heritage Club. The event was inaugurated in the presence of A. Wanshai Shynret, Deputy Director of NEIAH Shillong, as Chief Guest, and Anendya Raajsshre, IAS, Sub-Divisional Officer of Amlarem Civil Sub-Division, as Guest of Honour. NIT Meghalaya Director, Pinakeswar Mahanta, also graced the occasion.

SHISHIR 2025 features a vibrant mix of cultural programs, including music, dance, drama, literary competitions, and exhibitions. Events such as PANACHE, SHIMMER, SYMPHONY, Battle of Bands, Flash Mob, and Step Up are scheduled throughout the three-day celebration.

Various student clubs are playing an active role in the festival. The Dance and Drama Club is presenting theatrical performances and experimental short films. The Literary Club is conducting open-mic sessions and extempore speech events, while the Photography and Fine Arts Club is organizing a Reel Making Competition and Photowalk. The EBSB Club is hosting a food festival and cultural exhibition.

Students from other institutions in Shillong are also participating in the event, contributing to the lively and diverse atmosphere. The festival will continue on April 4 with a live concert by popular Bollywood playback singer Tushar Joshi.

NIT Meghalaya has expressed its gratitude to its title sponsor, Hotel Polo Orchid Sohra, and supporting sponsors RITES Ltd., SBI, and others. The institute welcomes all students, residents, and cultural enthusiasts to take part in the festivities of SHISHIR 2025.