Patanjali Foods to Cultivate 10,000 Hectares of Oil Palm in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 4, 2025: In a significant step towards expanding oil palm cultivation in Tripura, Patanjali Foods has announced plans to cultivate approximately 10,000 hectares of oil palm over the next two years.

Speaking to media personnel in Agartala city, NER Head of Patanjali Foods Ashok Kumar Singh emphasized the company’s commitment to enhancing oil palm farming in the state. “Keeping this goal in mind, we have acquired 30 hectares of land in Tripura, which will serve as a one-stop solution. A mill will be set up, an oil palm nursery will be established, and a demo plantation along with a training center will be developed to provide practical guidance to farmers,” he stated. Singh further highlighted that the work is scheduled to commence within the next three months.

Singh expressed confidence in Tripura’s climate, stating that it is “highly suitable for oil palm cultivation.” He also highlighted Patanjali’s broader mission of expanding oil palm cultivation across the entire Northeast region.

Meanwhile, a workshop on Oil Palm Plantation was successfully conducted, bringing together several oil palm farmers from different districts under Patanjali’s jurisdiction. “The session was highly productive, featuring in-depth discussions on the various aspects of oil palm cultivation in Tripura,” Singh remarked.

The event saw the participation of Apurba Roy (IAS, Secretary of Agriculture), Dr. Phani Bhusan Jamatia (Director of Agriculture), and Dipak Das (Director of Horticulture), along with key representatives from Patanjali Foods, including Subhash Bhattacharjee (NE Advisor) and Ayan Sarkar (Tripura State Head).