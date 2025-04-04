Sikkim CM Assures Support to Badminton Association, Announces Major Development Plans

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 4: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with the newly elected executive committee of the Badminton Association of Sikkim (BAS) on Friday, reaffirming the State Government’s strong support for the growth of badminton in Sikkim and unveiling key development plans for the sport.

The new committee, led by Jacob Khaling, Political Secretary (Political Affairs) to the Chief Minister, received warm congratulations and best wishes from the Chief Minister during the interaction held in Gangtok.

Recognizing the association’s vital role in nurturing budding talent and fostering a culture of sportsmanship, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to upgrading sports infrastructure, enhancing training facilities, and providing greater exposure for local athletes. He assured that the government will continue to create opportunities for shuttlers to excel at the state, national, and international levels.