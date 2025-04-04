Sikkim High-Level Committee Finalizes Report On Inclusion Of 12 Left-Out Communities In Scheduled Tribe List

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 4: The Sikkim State High-Level Committee (SSHLC) has finalized its report on the inclusion of 12 left-out communities in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list. The committee’s final meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay at Chintan Bhawan on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Arun Kumar Upreti, SSHLC Advisor and MLA BS Panth, SSHLC Chairman Professor BV Sharma, Vice Chairman Professor Mahendra P Lama, Member Secretary Sarika Pradhan, EICCOS+1 Chairman Dr. Shiva Rai, and other key officials.

Chief Minister Tamang expressed his appreciation for the contributions of all participants and emphasized the significance of the work that began in mid-December 2024. He noted that the final report, which includes extensive ethnographic data, will guide further engagement with government agencies and community organizations.

SSHLC Chairman Professor BV Sharma thanked the government for its support throughout the process and highlighted the thorough research that went into preparing the report. Professor Mahendra P Lama, Vice Chairman of SSHLC, presented the executive summary of the ethnographic reports, emphasizing the need for granting Scheduled Tribe status to the 12 communities.

Dr. Shiva Rai, Chairman of EICCOS+1, spoke about the importance of grassroots-level engagement and reflected on the historical context of the inclusion process.

The meeting concluded with the submission of the final report, followed by feedback from the community representatives. Deputy Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly Raj Kumari Thapa, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and other officials were also present at the event.

The session was concluded by Special Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, Suman Gurung, who proposed the vote of thanks.