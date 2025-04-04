Sikkim Hosts Executive Meeting Of CPA India Region Zone-III In Gangtok

NET Web Desk

Gangtok, Apr 4: The executive meeting of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III was held in Gangtok on Thursday, bringing together parliamentary leaders from across Northeast India. The meeting was chaired by Sharingain Longkumer, Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and Chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III.

Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Secretaries, and senior officials from the legislative assemblies of Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, and representatives from Manipur attended the meeting. Key participants included MN Sherpa, Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, and Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly.

In his welcome address, Longkumer, who also serves as the President of the North East Regional Institute of Parliamentary Studies Training and Research (NERIPSTR), emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in strengthening legislative practices. He thanked the Government of Sikkim for hosting the event.

One of the major items discussed was the tentative scheduling of the 22nd Annual CPA India Region Zone-III Conference in Kohima, Nagaland, from November 9 to 15, 2025, subject to approval by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Reports on recent developments were presented by Dr Andrew Simons, Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, and Khruohituonuo Rio, Secretary Incharge of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and Secretary of CPA India Region Zone-III.

The members engaged in discussions on legislative procedures and administrative improvements. Two three-member committees were constituted—one for CPA workshops, to be chaired by the Speaker of Meghalaya, and another for publishing a bimonthly newsletter, chaired by the Speaker of Sikkim.

A financial report was presented by Kshitish Talukdar, Additional Director, NERIPSTR, followed by fiscal recommendations by Chartered Accountant Vikash Nagpuria to enhance budget planning and financial governance.

A proposal to establish a Forum of Former Presiding Officers of Northeast India (FOPON) was also deliberated. The forum, aimed at engaging former Speakers and Deputy Speakers in regional affairs, was presented in a draft report by Mizoram Speaker Lalbiakzama. Further discussions on the proposal will take place in the next executive meeting.

Other issues discussed included regional road connectivity, the drug menace, and the revival of NERIPSTR.

In his closing remarks, MN Sherpa expressed gratitude to the delegates for their participation and extended his best wishes for their study tour in Sikkim.

Among the prominent attendees were Speakers Tesam Pongte (Arunachal Pradesh), Biswa Bandhu Sen (Tripura), Lalbiakzama (Mizoram), and Deputy Speakers and Secretaries from legislative assemblies across the Northeast region.