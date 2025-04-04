Tripura: Minor Girl Raped in Forest; Accused Sentenced to 20 Years

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, April 04, 2025: A harrowing incident that took place two days before the Lakshmi Puja in 2023 has finally reached its legal conclusion on Friday in the District and Sessions Judge’s Court. A minor girl from the Gamaku Shib Tilla area under Birganj police station in Amarpur subdivision of Gomati district was brutally raped in the Bindacherra forest near her home while collecting traditional food items like snails and vegetables.

According to police reports, the incident took place around 10 am when the girl ventured into the forest. Bijoy Munirupini, a resident of the same area allegedly followed her with malicious intent. Taking advantage of the isolated surroundings, Munirupini forcibly assaulted the minor and threatened her life if she dared to speak about the crime.

“She was too scared to tell anyone at first,” a source close to the family revealed. However, as the girl’s physical condition worsened, she confided in her parents, who immediately took action. The victim’s parents filed a case against Munirupini with Birganj police station registered case 46 of 2023.

Following the complaint, Inspector Alang Barman, the investigating officer, swiftly arrested the accused. After a thorough investigation, the police submitted a charge sheet, and the case proceeded to trial. On Friday, Special Judge Shankar Lal Dutt delivered the verdict after a prolonged hearing.

Public prosecutor Paltu Das addressed reporters outside the courtroom, stating, “The court heard the testimony of 18 witnesses and carefully reviewed the evidence. Today, Special Judge Shankar Lal Datta found the accused, Bijoy Munirupini, guilty under Sections 376(AB) and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act 2012.”

Das further elaborated on the sentencing: “The court has imposed the maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment under Section 376(AB) of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Additionally, a fine of Rs 7,000 has been levied on the accused.”

The verdict has brought some relief to the victim’s family, who had endured a traumatic two-year wait for justice. Inspector Alang Barman, who led the investigation, refrained from commenting extensively but confirmed that the police acted promptly to ensure the accused faced trial.