Waqf Bill: Bold And Unapologetic Reclaiming Of Our Civilisational Roots, Says Assam CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday described the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha as a bold and unapologetic reclaiming of India’s civilisational roots.

In a post on X, Sarma praised the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that the bill is a part of a series of transformative steps, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and the ongoing progress towards a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The Waqf Amendment Bill was passed after a marathon debate in the Lok Sabha, with the opposition INDIA bloc strongly opposing the bill. However, the BJP and its allies supported it, arguing that it would bring transparency and improve the functioning of Waqf boards.

After a session that extended past midnight, Speaker Om Birla announced the result of the vote: “Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal.”

The revised bill, which incorporates recommendations from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, seeks to amend the Waqf Act of 1995. It aims to enhance the administration of Waqf properties, improve the registration process, and increase the use of technology in managing Waqf records.