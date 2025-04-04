Young Biker Crushed to Death by Lorry Near Tripura University

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala: April 04, 2025: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 17-year-old biker early on Friday morning near the main gate of Tripura University. The victim has been identified as Kishan Sarkar, a resident of Tripura’s Gabtali in Rayermura was riding along the Agartala-Sabroom National Highway when his speeding bike collided with a lorry around 8 AM.

Eyewitnesses reported that the impact was severe and Kishan was crushed under the wheels of the lorry dying on the spot. “It all happened in a matter of seconds. The bike skidded and before he could regain control, the lorry ran over him,” said a local shopkeeper who witnessed the horrifying incident.

Upon receiving the alert, personnel from Amtali Police Station and Badharghat Fire Brigade rushed to the scene. Firefighters extricated the young man from under the lorry and transported him to Tripura Medical College & Dr BR Ambedkar Teaching Hospital at Hapania, where doctors declared him dead. “Despite all efforts, he had no signs of life when he arrived,” a hospital official stated.

The tragic incident has sparked distress in the area, with locals demanding stricter traffic regulations to prevent such mishaps. Meanwhile, Amtali Police have seized both the lorry and the damaged bike. However, the lorry driver fled the scene immediately after the accident. “A case has been registered, and efforts are on to track down the driver,” said an officer from Amtali Police Station.