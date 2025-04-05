Arunachal CM, DCM Chowna Mein Extend Festive Greetings On Mopin Festival

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 5: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended warm greetings to the Galo community on the occasion of Mopin Festival, a significant cultural celebration in the state.

In a message shared on social media over the weekend, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, “Heartfelt greetings to all my Galo brothers and sisters on the joyous occasion of Mopin Festival! As we celebrate this beautiful festival of harvest, harmony, and hope, may our lives be filled with peace, prosperity, and cultural pride. May the blessings of Mopin Ane guide us always.”

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed his best wishes, stating, “Warm greetings to my brothers and sisters of Galo community on the joyous occasion of Mopin Festival. May this festival bring prosperity, happiness, and harmony to all. Wishing everyone a blessed celebration filled with joy and unity.”

Mopin is a traditional harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Galo tribe of Arunachal Pradesh. Marked by rituals, traditional dances, and community feasts, the festival symbolizes prosperity, cultural unity, and gratitude for a bountiful harvest.