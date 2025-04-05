Arunachal Governor Extends Greetings To Galo Community On Mopin Festival

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 5: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General (Retd) KT Parnaik has extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Galo community, on the auspicious occasion of the Mopin Festival.

In his message, the Governor said that Mopin is one of the most vibrant and culturally significant festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, reflecting the rich traditions and heritage of the Galo tribe.

“With its deep-rooted customs and festive spirit, Mopin plays a vital role in preserving the cultural identity of the Galo community. I am confident that this celebration will continue to promote unity and socio-economic progress among the people,” he said.

Governor Parnaik also joined the Galo community in offering prayers to Donyi Polo and Ane Mopin, seeking their divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and happiness for all.