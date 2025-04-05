Arunachal: ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ Digital Service Launched To Streamline Public Services In Keyi Panyor

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Apr 5: Marking a major step toward efficient and citizen-friendly governance, the ‘Keyi Panyor Suvidha’ digital platform was officially launched on Friday in Keyi Panyor district, Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative, jointly introduced by the District Administration and District Police, is designed to provide seamless access to essential government services via WhatsApp.

The launch event held in Yachuli was graced by the presence of Deputy Commissioner Smt. Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta (IAS), Superintendent of Police Shri Angad Mehta (IPS), along with the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Circle Officer, ZPC, ZPM, and Heads of Departments.

Through this platform, residents can now avail a wide array of public services such as Police Character Certificate, Police NOC for Tenders, Birth Certificate, Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) Certificate, Inner Line Permit, Income Certificate, and others—all from the convenience of their mobile devices.

DC Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta emphasized that the platform is aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles and enhancing citizen convenience. “This is a major step toward making governance accessible, efficient, and transparent,” she said.

SP Angad Mehta noted that technology will be a key enabler for governance in newly created districts. “We are using digital tools to bridge service gaps and ensure quick, convenient delivery of services,” he said.

To access the services, citizens simply need to send a “Hi” on WhatsApp to 9405456923. The administration urges all residents to take full advantage of the platform to experience faster and more efficient public service delivery.