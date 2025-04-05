Assam CM To Join 59th Mopin Festival Celebrations In Arunachal Pradesh

NET Web Desk

Guwahati , Apr 5: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is set to participate in the 59th Central Mopin Festival celebrations at Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The festival, deeply rooted in the traditions of the Galo community, is being held at Gumin Kiin — a prominent cultural venue in the region.

He will be joined by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the state’s Cultural Affairs Minister Dasanglu Pul, both of whom will take part in the traditional festivities.

Mopin is a major agricultural festival celebrated by the Galo tribe across several districts including West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang, East Siang, and Upper Subansiri. The festival is marked by rituals, prayers, and cultural performances to express gratitude for a good harvest and to seek peace and prosperity for the community.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik extended warm greetings to the people of the state, particularly the Galo community. He lauded the festival as a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of the tribe.

“Mopin is one of the most cherished and colorful festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the traditions and values of the Galo tribe,” the Governor said. He expressed hope that the celebration would continue to strengthen the socio-economic fabric of the community and promote its traditional way of life.

The Governor also joined the community in offering prayers to deities Donyi Polo and Ane Mopin, seeking divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all.