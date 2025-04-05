BJP-RHJM Coalition Sweeps Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Elections, Wins 33 Seats

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Apr 5: The BJP-Rabha Hasong Joutha Mancha (RHJM) alliance is on track to retain control of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC), with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declaring a clear majority for the ruling coalition in the recently concluded elections.

According to Sarma, the BJP-led alliance has won 33 out of 36 seats in the council. “Another Saffron Wave in Assam! Our heartfelt gratitude to the people of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for speaking in unison and endorsing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji’s welfare policies, particularly for the indigenous communities,” he posted on X.

Data released by the State Election Commission (SEC) as of 10 PM showed the BJP officially winning three seats, while 11 went to Independent candidates—identified as RHJM members, who contested without formal party affiliation.

Polling was held for 33 of the 36 seats, with three decided uncontested—one going to the BJP and two to Independents. Overall, the NDA claimed 33 seats, with one seat going to Congress and two to other candidates.

Final results are being compiled and will be officially declared soon, according to the SEC.

The election saw a voter turnout of nearly 69 percent, with over 4.46 lakh registered voters across RHAC constituencies in Assam’s Kamrup and Goalpara districts.