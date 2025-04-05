Centre Holds Crucial Peace Talks With Meitei And Kuki Leaders In Delhi

NET Web Desk

In a significant move aimed at restoring peace in violence-hit Manipur, the Central government held a key meeting on Saturday with representatives from the warring Meitei and Kuki communities. The high-level talks are part of the Centre’s ongoing initiative to resolve the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023.

The meeting, held under the supervision of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), focused on rebuilding trust, restoring law and order, and charting a sustainable roadmap for reconciliation between the two communities. Sources said the discussions aimed to encourage cooperation and lay the groundwork for long-term peace in the region.

A K Mishra, former special director of the Intelligence Bureau, represented the central government as interlocutor during the talks. The Meitei delegation comprised six members, including representatives from the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS).

On the other side, the Kuki delegation included seven leaders from various tribal bodies. Among them were Rev. Rose Infimate, President of Hmar Inpui; Dr. David Buhril; N. Vumsuan Naulak, Chairman of Zomi Council; and Pauneilal, the Council’s Secretary. The Kuki-Zo Council was represented by Henlienthang, Ajang Khongsai (President, Kuki Inpi Manipur), and Thangzamang, President of the United Zou Organisation. Delegates from the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Kangpokpi, were also scheduled to join the discussions.