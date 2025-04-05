Manipur Crisis Raised In Lok Sabha At 2 Am, No MP From State Allowed To Speak: Bimol Akoijam

NET Web Desk

Inner- Manipur Lok Sabha MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam has expressed strong disappointment over the handling of the ongoing Manipur crisis in Parliament, stating that a crucial discussion on the 22-month-long ethnic conflict was held past midnight and lasted less than 45 minutes.

In a post on X, Akoijam said the issue was taken up in the Lok Sabha at around 2 a.m., after a marathon 14-hour debate on the Waqf Bill, which he described as a “critical national issue.” He criticised the timing and brevity of the debate, especially given the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Manipur, where over 260 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 displaced since May 2023.

Highlighting a further point of concern, Akoijam pointed out that none of the three MPs representing Manipur — two from the Lok Sabha and one from the Rajya Sabha — were given a chance to speak during the discussion.

“Where does Manipur stand in this country?” Akoijam questioned, underscoring what he sees as the marginalisation of the northeastern state in national political discourse.