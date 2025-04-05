Manipur: Health Officials Hold Emergency Meeting In Churachandpur As Rabies Cases Rise

NET Web Desk

Amidst growing concerns over a surge in rabies cases in Churachandpur district, Director of Health Services Chambo Gonmei visited the district today to assess the situation on the ground.

A high-level meeting was convened at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the Mini-Secretariat, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Dharun Kumar S. The meeting brought together key stakeholders, including officials from the District Administration, Health Department, Veterinary Department, and the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Discussions focused on enhancing coordination among departments to effectively tackle the outbreak. Preventive and containment strategies were reviewed in detail, with emphasis on swift response and public awareness.