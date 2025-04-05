Manipur Police Rescue Abducted Man, Arrest Two Militants

NET Web Desk

Manipur Police rescued a kidnapped individual and arrested two active cadres of the proscribed outfit UNLF(P) on Thursday, following a tip-off regarding the abduction of one Laitonjam Dilip Singh (47) from his residence at Patsoi Part-4 in Imphal West District.

According to police, the abduction was carried out by unknown individuals using a white Bolero vehicle. Acting on the information, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nambol Phoijing area under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur District.

During the operation, two suspects identified as Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh alias Thomba (30) and Khundrakpam Charles (25), both residents of Nambol Phoijing Awang Leikai, were apprehended from the residence of one Khundrakpam Inaoton Singh in the same locality. Both individuals are confirmed to be members of the outlawed UNLF(P) and were directly involved in the abduction.

The abducted individual, Laitonjam Dilip Singh, was safely rescued from the location.

Items recovered from the arrested persons included the white Bolero used in the abduction, three mobile handsets, a wallet containing ₹4,500, and a Voter ID card. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.